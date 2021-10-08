Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Keep Running The Race

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Big dreams require you to believe on an equally big scale in order to see them come to fruition.

Dr. Willie Jolley comes through with his latest minute-long mantra, this time highlighting the importance of never slowing down in your pursuit towards success.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Using his own example as a former nightclub singer with aspirations to be what he is today, Dr. Jolley proves that there’s nothing wrong with having dreams that some might deem as crazy. In all actuality, increasing the size of your goals will only make the positive outcomes seem immeasurable.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

See why you have to keep running the race on “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Keep Running The Race  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close