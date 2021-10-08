Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Keep Running The Race

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Big dreams require you to believe on an equally big scale in order to see them come to fruition.

Dr. Willie Jolley comes through with his latest minute-long mantra, this time highlighting the importance of never slowing down in your pursuit towards success.

Using his own example as a former nightclub singer with aspirations to be what he is today, Dr. Jolley proves that there’s nothing wrong with having dreams that some might deem as crazy. In all actuality, increasing the size of your goals will only make the positive outcomes seem immeasurable.

See why you have to keep running the race on “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

