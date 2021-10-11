CLOSE
Midwest Impact Day Of Service
Saturday, October 16, 2021 on Facebook LIVE
Virtual Vendor Marketplace & Entrepreneurship Presentation
The Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta
“Join the Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority Inc. as we support black owned businesses impacted by the pandemic with a Virtual Vendor Marketplace & Entrepreneurship Presentation held to enhance your skills on launching & growing a successful business.
You won’t want to miss this!”
Phone Guest:
DR. GWENDOLYN JOHNSON – President, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter
