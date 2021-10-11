Community Connection
Midwest Impact Day Of Service Saturday, October 16, 2021 on Facebook LIVE

Midwest Impact Day Of Service
Saturday, October 16, 2021 on Facebook LIVE

Virtual Vendor Marketplace & Entrepreneurship Presentation
The Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta
“Join the ​Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority Inc. as we support black owned businesses impacted by the pandemic with a Virtual Vendor Marketplace & Entrepreneurship Presentation held to enhance your skills on launching & growing a successful business.
​You won’t want to miss this!”
 
Phone Guest:
DR. GWENDOLYN JOHNSON – President, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter

