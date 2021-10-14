A Black Man Who Was Tased By Georgia Police Is Now In A Coma, Family Seeks Answers

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Ablack man is in critical condition in Augusta, Georgia, after police tased him during a traffic stop. Jermaine Jones Jr., 24, was stopped by Richmond County Police at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Clifton Street.

According to officers, they stopped an SUV with multiple people inside. Jones then fled the scene when one of the officers tased him. As he was taken into custody, Jones suffered a medical emergency, which landed him in the ICU.

According to Jones’ father, who was in the SUV during the incident, told WRDW that, “It was his instinct to run because he was on probation and wasn’t supposed to be around.”

In an interview with Fox 54 Jones’ father told the media that police started swinging on him.

“They started swinging on him, hitting him, hitting his body parts in the head and stuff.” “He wasn’t resisting. They was all on his stomach. He said he couldn’t breathe.”

He also said that when his son was tased, his head hit the ground. A report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded that Jones also struggled with police as they tried to detain him.

When Jones was being taken to Charles B. Webster Detention Center he fell ill. He was then transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, and is now in a coma.

“He’s not able to talk.” said his mother. They have in an induced coma to keep his body still. So his brain waves can calm down.”

Now his parents want answers. They believe there is more to the story and want to see justice for their son.

“They had to do something with my child, said his father. “Nobody’s perfect. Everyone knows he has a record or whatever, but he’s not a bad person.”

Jones, who was on probation for aggravated assault, allegedly pointed and fired a gun at his girlfriend in 2019. He was also charged with a simple battery misdemeanor for an alleged domestic abuse incident.

There is an ongoing GBI investigation into the tasing of Jermaine Jones Jr. No further information has been provided.

