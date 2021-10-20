Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Howard Students protesting campus living conditions and silencing student voices in institutional governance say they are willing to shut down the upcoming Homecoming festivities if necessary. Tuesday afternoon, the Blackburn Takeover Family issued a group video statement addressing an encounter with Dr. Cynthia Evers, Howard’s vice president of student affairs, and what they described as an attempt to intimidate the students.

Speaking as a collective, the group explained they refused closed meetings but also would not allow for individuals to be pulled aside for conversations lacking transparency.

“This is a clear and concise message from the Blackburn Takeover Family to administration; we will not be leaving this building until our demands are met,” one student said. “So, the sooner you come to that realization, the sooner we can get the f*ck out.”

Students explained they were willing to disrupt any Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities for the school until the administration sat down with the group. As previously reported by NewsOne, in addition to assurances of habitable housing, the students want the reinstatement of student and alumni participation in the Board of Trustees.

HBCU students demanding institutions meet their needs are not limited to those at Howard University. On Monday, Atlanta University Center students launched an occupation of the Clark Atlanta University Promenade, demanding their respective administrations address basic living conditions.

In a statement titled “Declaration of Occupation: Atlanta Student Movement Takeover,” Clark Atlanta University students were joined by their counterparts from Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, requesting their school presidents conduct a full assessment of student housing needs. The students also called on the Biden-Harris Administration to address the gap in HBCU funding in the Build Back Better Act.

Addressing Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock along with Reps. Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams, the students, requested the four lawmakers to move Congressional action on HBCU funding in the Build Back Better Act and demand the memo promised earlier this year on the president’s power to cancel student loan debt.

While the budget is up to Congress, the Build Back Better agenda is President Biden’s signature economic policy proposal. The administration can use its influence to help push for a better budget to address historic inequities in funding.

Politico reported Monday that the Biden administration is navigating options for student loan borrowers when payments resume in February, but still no word on the promised evaluation of student loan forgiveness. The promise of student loan forgiveness is significant for Black students who tend to carry a higher debt burden than their white counterparts.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, school facilities are in dire need of upgrades across the country, with HBCUs requiring significant investment. Per the AJC’s reporting, students in the Atlanta University Center often rely on loans to cover housing and expenses.

The Atlanta Student movement declaration comes a week after students at Howard University occupied the Blackburn Center demanding better conditions. Despite receiving a significant donation from alumni, Howard’s administration has failed to provide a meaningful response to students resulting in what some would see as an aggressive response to those protesting.

This current wave of protest comes just three years after students organized under the banner of HU Resist. Students occupied the administration building for nine days after mismanagement of student financial aid was uncovered. Many of the issues being raised by students at Howard and the Atlanta University Center echo concerns of prior students.

The administration promised to evaluate on-campus housing after the 2018 protests.

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle over housing conditions in the context of the greater issues for Black people across the District. George talked about the gentrification across the city but particularly around Howard, and the impact on the students.

“We’re still fighting the same uninhabitable living conditions in D.C. that you all are facing here,” George said. “Every time a building is sold, that’s a building less able to serve students, whether it’s the academic building or housing. And gentrification is absolutely a result of capitalism.”

George also connected the student’s fight for representation on the Board of Trustees, a previous victory that was recently rescinded, to the broader movement for D.C. statehood. Black people on and off campus are fighting for self-determined government and representation.

See Also:

Protesting Howard University Students Take Over Campus Building Amid Unmet Demands

Howard University Receives Largest Alumni Donation In Its 154-Year History

Dillard University President Sets The Record Straight On Biden Administration And HBCUs, Says Congress Needs To Increase Funding

5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 1. Black Sleeping Car Porters Union Source:Getty 1 of 5 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Colored National Labor Union Source:Getty 2 of 5 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. National Domestic Worker's Union Source:Getty 3 of 5 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Coalition of Black Trade Unionists Source:Getty 4 of 5 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. American League of Colored Laborers Source:Getty 5 of 5 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers’ Rights 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights [caption id="attachment_4201064" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty[/caption] Most people know about labor unions, but few know what they do. Labor unions help employees push for better working conditions within a workplace, which might include improving wages, hours, and safety policies. Labor unions then help workers bargain for a legally binding contract that will hold their employers accountable for implementing said changes. Sounds simple right? Well, historically, that hasn't always been the case, especially for Black Americans. Civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his legendary speech "I've Been to the Mountaintop" right at the height of the Memphis Sanitation Workers' Strike in 1968. On April 3 that year, 1,300 sanitation workers organized a massive strike against the city, demanding better safety conditions, livable wages, and union recognition. “We've got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end,” King said to the fearless sanitation employees as they stood in the crowd. “Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis. We've got to see it through. And when we have our march, you need to be there. Be concerned about your brother. You may not be on strike. But either we go up together, or we go down together.” The workers were protesting the shocking deaths of Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who were crushed by a malfunctioning garbage sanitation truck. The movement was led in part by a former Black sanitation worker named Thomas Oliver Jones. As the president of the local 1733 chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Jones helped the group fight for their rights. After a series of stikes and contentious run-ins with state police officials, the City Council finally recognized the union and guaranteed better wages on April 16. The event undoubtedly served as a turning point for civil rights in Black America. Thankfully today, things have changed. According to a study conducted by CEPR, 14.1 percent of Black workers are unionized in 2015. On average, Black union workers earn 16.4 percent higher wages than Black non-union workers. But the work to increase this number continues. The study notes that "unionization rates for Black workers have declined across all sectors, but the decline has been especially steep for manufacturing (from 42.3 percent in 1983 to 13.3 percent in 2015)." This labor day, it's important for us to reflect on how far we've come. For Black Americans in particular, we have a storied history of fighting tooth and nail for our freedom not only to live but work in the United States. Many African American-led labor unions have helped the community throughout history gain access to the freedoms we deserve. We would be remiss if we did not give them their flowers during this holiday celebration. Let's take a look back at history. Continue reading 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers’ Rights

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement was originally published on newsone.com