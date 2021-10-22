Donald Trump Claims He’s Starting A ‘TRUTH’ Social Media Platform ‘To Stand Up To The Tyranny Of Big Tech’

Continue reading Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA

Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA

[caption id="attachment_4232358" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty[/caption] Believe it not, Donald Trump gained a portion of his votes from Black people during the 2020 election. But what was it about his fear-mongering, disrespectful banter and obnoxious behavior that enticed these Blacks for Trump to cast their vote in his favor? A National Exit Poll conducted by the New York Times found that 18% of the Black men who did vote for Trump said that they appreciated his toughness and his ability to appear strong under pressure. Rappers like Kanye West and 50 Cent supported and coddled the former president for his semblance of power and bravado. Remember back in 2018, when Kanye took to Twitter and said that both he and Trump shared "dragon energy," even going so far as to call the turbulent former leader his "brother"? Take a look at any Trump rally over the last four years and especially in the past few weeks and you'll find a few Black folks peppered throughout the audience's sea of mostly white followers. 45's melanated believers come from all different kinds of backgrounds from politicians to conservative news reporters to average everyday joes like Maurice Woodside, who is also known as “Michael the Black Man," according to the Washington Post. https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1446963827950735366?s=20 Since 2016, the hardcore Trump supporter has been seen posted behind the former reality TV star's shoulder at a number of rallies holding a bold sign that reads, "BLACKS FOR TRUMP." At times Michael can be seen wearing a shirt proclaiming the conviction that “TRUMP & Republicans Are Not Racist." His Trump gear often includes a nod to his wild conspiracy website called Gods2.com. He has reportedly called former president Obama “The Beast” and he's even referred to Hillary Clinton as a Ku Klux Klan member. Michael began to grow popular amongst Trump and his cronies for his unwavering support, but after reporters did a little bit of digging into his past, the Florida native's record revealed that he had previously stabbed a man from Louisiana named Leonard Dupree in the eye with a sharpened stick while he was serving in a Black supremacist religious group. Who knew that was a thing, right? Michael spoke about the incident during an interview with href="https://audioboom.com/posts/6232241-maurice-symonette-proprietor-of-blacksfortrump2020-com-explains-some-controversial-comments-on"> Chicago’s WLS-AM in 2017. [caption id="attachment_4232666" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trump makes a move on Candace Owens during the Young Black Leadership Summit in the White House on Oct. 4, 2019. | Source: Bloomberg / Getty[/caption] “I belonged to Yahweh Ben Yahweh, and he was not violent; he was a black man that was destroyed by the Clintons because we were black and prominent and doing things positive, as they have attacked all-black organizations,” he explained. He then when on to add that he was proud of Trump for conquering "the Kingdom of Babylon", with his election win that year, adding that he had "delivered everybody out of the sure hands of death.” [caption id="attachment_4232667" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trump is followed by Ben Carson in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 7, 2019. | Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty[/caption] Michael isn't the only Black person who has shown an odd amount of support from Trump over the years. We already know about the likes of Ben Carson, Candace Owens and Paris Dennard, to name but a few Blacks who have long been riding for Trump. But they're far from the only Blacks for Trump, as shown by the growing, sunken list below. Let us know: Who did we miss?