October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

May be an image of one or more people and text that says 'OCTOBERIS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH dvn @dvnconnect int takes taesanncomniycomin an entire community coming togethe w It change domesticv iolence. #DVAM2021 #BelieveSurvivors'
October Domestic Violence Awareness Month
 
Executive Director of Domestic Violence Network (DVN) Kelly McBride Joins Us Live!
 
How has the Pandemic affected Domestic Violence?
What do we need to be aware of?
What are some warning signs?
Where can people go for help?
 
For help:
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
 
National Dating Abuse Helpline 1-866-331-9474
 
Rape Abuse Incest National Network (RAINN) 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
 
 
Phone Guest:
Kelly McBride – Excutive Director, Domestic Violence Network (DVN)

