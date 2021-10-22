PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Executive Director of Domestic Violence Network (DVN) Kelly McBride Joins Us Live!

How has the Pandemic affected Domestic Violence?

What do we need to be aware of?

What are some warning signs?

Where can people go for help?

For help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

National Dating Abuse Helpline 1-866-331-9474

Rape Abuse Incest National Network (RAINN) 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Phone Guest:

Kelly McBride – Excutive Director, Domestic Violence Network (DVN)

Also On AM 1310: The Light: