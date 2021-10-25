Circle City Clubhouse Joins Us Live On Community Connection

CLOSE
Circle City Clubhouse
About:
“Our mission is to afford people whose lives have been drastically disrupted by mental illness the opportunity to recover meaningful and productive lives through reintegration with the workplace and the community.”
Services:
Adult education opportunities
Teaching and Tutoring by members in a variety of topics
Vocational training to help members pursue employment
Support with completing college enrollment
AND MORE!
Contact Circle City Clubhouse:
4141 Office Plaza Blvd.
Indianapolis, Indiana 46256
317-260-8058
Hours of Operation
Monday – Friday 8:30 am to 5 pm
Phone Guest:
Jay Brubaker – Executive Director, Circle City Clubhouse
