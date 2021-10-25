CLOSE
Community Connection Monday October 25th 2021
Father’s Baby Shower! This Saturday October 30th from 1PM – 4PM
7830 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis. IN 46214
– October Is Safe Sleep/SIDS Awareness Month.
Pre Register at 317-439-9850 or JFANN@MARIONHEALTH.ORG
*Masks Required
Venders, Games, Refreshments and More!
Come learn about safe sleep for your babies and more!
Join the fun and help us save hoosier babies!
Sponsored by Dads Safe Sleep Work Group
Phone Guest:
Dr. Levi Funches – Asst. Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, IU School Of Medicine, Dads Safe Sleep Work Group
Circle City Clubhouse
About:
“Our mission is to afford people whose lives have been drastically disrupted by mental illness the opportunity to recover meaningful and productive lives through reintegration with the workplace and the community.”
Website: http://www.centralindianaclubhouse.org/?fbclid=IwAR0g3PVUcwrZAzUY5e4X06Y-zxyIkpz2O_ybqAP8tbk4ZfvbycRMEhfBihY
Services:
Adult education opportunities
Teaching and Tutoring by members in a variety of topics
Vocational training to help members pursue employment
Support with completing college enrollment
AND MORE!
Contact Circle City Clubhouse:
4141 Office Plaza Blvd.
Indianapolis, Indiana 46256
317-260-8058
Hours of Operation
Monday – Friday 8:30 am to 5 pm
Phone Guest:
Jay Brubaker – Executive Director, Circle City Clubhouse
Also On AM 1310: The Light: