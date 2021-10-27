Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Starting Your Journey With Hope

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Many are still mourning the loss of history-making politician Colin Powell, including his longtime friend Dr. Willie Jolley.

It was only fitting for the good Doc to dedicate today’s “Wake Up & Win” to his memory, particularly one of Powell’s core principles that spoke to using hope as a catalyst in spearheading success.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

One of the core things to remember about hope, which Colin Powell shared with Jolley during a chat on his Wealthy Ways podcast, is that it should always be viewed a starting point and not a place to remain stagnant in. As Powell cleverly put it, “Hope is a good breakfast, but a bad supper.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Take a minute to “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Starting Your Journey With Hope  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close