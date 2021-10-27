Get Up Erica
Healthy Ever After with Dr. Katina Kennedy: Breast Cancer Awareness

As October comes to an end, we wanted to acknowledge the month of Breast Cancer Awareness for all that it’s worth by having our dear friend Dr. Katina Kennedy stop by the Get Up! church to discuss early detection, healthy eating tips and why men shouldn’t rule out getting tested as well.

Other things that can reduce your risk of breast cancer include exercise, cutting back on alcohol, understanding the old saying “you are what you eat” and even moderating caffeine intake as to not negatively affect breast density and inadvertently hide tumors. Yeah, we’re definitely talking today!

Listen to a conversation in today’s “Healthy Ever After” with Dr. Katina Kennedy on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, which could possibly even help save a life:

 

