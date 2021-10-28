PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis Public Schools Showcase of Schools *VIRTUAL* Tomorrow, Friday, October 29th from 8:00 AM to 8 PM

About: “The IPS Showcase of Schools promises opportunity, adventure and a lot of exciting information about all IPS has to offer. Families can visit virtual booths for each IPS school to learn about their academic and extracurricular offerings.

Students and families can also participate in each school’s live presentations and Q&A from 12-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

The Showcase of Schools event is the kick-off to the annual Choice Application Lottery. New this year is the opportunity for families to apply for seats in ALL IPS schools, not just Choice schools.

Contact: District Phone & Email 317.226.4000 M-F: 6am – 6pm ClientExperience@myips.org

Phone Guest: Patrick Herrel – IPS Director of Enrollment and Options

Ashley Martin – IPS Director of Family & Community Engagement

