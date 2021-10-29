Letitia James Reportedly Set To Announce Run For NY Governor

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

After already breaking barriers as both the first woman and Black person to be elected as New York State Attorney General, political powerhouse Letitia James is continuing her rise in the ranks after sources close to her office have all but confirmed that she’s officially entering the run for NY Governor.

AP News reports that her sources aren’t exactly at liberty to speak publicly on the rumors just yet, but one of the three people with direct knowledge confirmed that James is expected to make an announcement later this week. That message was also confirmed by her campaign advisor, Kimberly Peeler-Allen, who said in a recent statement, “Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor’s race. She will be announcing it in the coming days.”

Letitia is said to be a top competitor for current NY Governor Kathy Hochul, who filled the role temporarily following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation this past summer due to a handful of sexual harassment accusations, but is expected to run officially in next year’s election.

See how both ladies fare against one another below, via AP News:

“Hochul, who is from the Buffalo area, entered office with a reputation as a political centrist but has been striving to win over New York City progressives, making numerous appearances in the city during her first months in office.

James, who was born and raised in Brooklyn and made her first run for City Council as a candidate of the liberal Working Families Party, would have the reverse task of winning over upstate Democrats who might be more conservative.”

As many will remember, James played a huge role in cementing Cuomo’s exit as NY Gov. after her office released the explosive report on his sexual harassment that corroborated the claims of all 11 women who made the allegations.

For those that believe this might be an uphill battle for James, just know she is far from new to holding her own in a political fight. From a handful of investigations into Trump’s business affairs, even suing him on multiple occasions over federal policies on immigration, to a standout financial mismanagement lawsuit against the NRA, Letitia has certainly proven that she’s more than qualified for the position.

The primary election for NY Governor begins next summer in June, followed by the general election going down in November 2022. Although we’re sure that more candidates will enter the pool — hello, Reverend Al Sharpton! — we’re definitely here for Letitia James to make political history once again.

