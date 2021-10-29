Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Eunice Trotter Owner and Founder at Trotter Communications Hosts Today’s Community Connection! Todays Topic Is On Voter Suppression

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
May be an image of 3 people, including Cherrish Pryor and Eunice Trotter and text that says 'Fay Williams'
Eunice Trotter Owner and Founder at Trotter Communications Hosts Today’s Community Connection!
Todays Topic Is On Voter Suppression
Call In And Join The Conversation At 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy
Many Guests Will Stop By:
Attorney Fay Williams – Civil Rights Activist, Womens Empowerment Advocate
State Representative Cherrish Pryor – Represents Indiana House District 94. Indiana House Democratic Caucus Floor Leader. Member of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.
Cordelia Lewis Burks – Vice Chairwoman of the @Indiana Democratic Party

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close