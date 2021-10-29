PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday October 29th 2021 Eunice Trotter Owner and Founder at Trotter Communications Hosted Today’s Community Connection!

The Topic Was On Voter Suppression

Many Guests Stopped By: Attorney Fay Williams – Civil Rights Activist, Womens Empowerment Advocate

State Representative Cherrish Pryor – Represents Indiana House District 94. Indiana House Democratic Caucus Floor Leader. Member of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

Cordelia Lewis Burks – Vice Chairwoman of the @Indiana Democratic Party

