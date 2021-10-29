CLOSE
Community Connection Friday October 29th 2021
Eunice Trotter Owner and Founder at Trotter Communications Hosted Today’s Community Connection!
The Topic Was On Voter Suppression
Many Guests Stopped By:
Attorney Fay Williams – Civil Rights Activist, Womens Empowerment Advocate
State Representative Cherrish Pryor – Represents Indiana House District 94. Indiana House Democratic Caucus Floor Leader. Member of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.
Cordelia Lewis Burks – Vice Chairwoman of the @Indiana Democratic Party
