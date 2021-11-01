Faithful Friday Featuring Lamar Campbell And Spirit Of Praise

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

AM 1310/92.7 FM/95.1 FM The Light Presents Faithful Fridays featuring Lamar Campbell and Spirit of Praise! Sponsored by INHP

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE and join us Friday, November 12th, 7:00 PM at the Madam Walker Legacy Center 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 with Lamar Campbell and Spirit of Praise!

This Faithful Friday we will host a special fundraiser to support the Mozel Sanders Foundation and its efforts to feed the community during the holiday season.

