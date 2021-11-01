21st Annual Black Males State Conference Tomorrow November. 2nd from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM – This year’s conference will be in-person & live streamed. The Theme For This Year Is “Health is Wealth” *Sponsored by the Marion County Health Department

About: ” The Commission will host a one-day conference that will feature five (5) unique offerings, or mini-conferences, that are designed to motivate and inspire participants. 1 Black Men and Boys & Legislative Panel (Youth-Driven) (2) Black Male Physicians Panel Discussion “Health is Wealth” Town Hall, (3) Single Fathers & Fatherless Son , (4) Housing-Rental Eligibility and Homelessness impact on black males, and (5) Employment and Entrepreneurship Seminar. . Each “mini-conference” will address one of the core areas of the commission while also equipping participants with knowledge and resources needed to launch new chapters in their lives and inspire community action in specific areas.”