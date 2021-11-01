Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Monday November 1st 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Monday November 1st 2021

 

21st Annual Black Males State Conference Tomorrow November. 2nd from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM – This year’s conference will be in-person & live streamed. The Theme For This Year Is “Health is Wealth” *Sponsored by the Marion County Health Department

Location: Indiana Government Center South
302 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
About: ” The Commission will host a one-day conference that will feature five (5) unique offerings, or mini-conferences, that are designed to motivate and inspire participants. 1 Black Men and Boys & Legislative Panel (Youth-Driven) (2) Black Male Physicians Panel Discussion “Health is Wealth” Town Hall, (3) Single Fathers & Fatherless Son , (4) Housing-Rental Eligibility and Homelessness impact on black males, and (5) Employment and Entrepreneurship Seminar. . Each “mini-conference” will address one of the core areas of the commission while also equipping participants with knowledge and resources needed to launch new chapters in their lives and inspire community action in specific areas.”
Phone Guest:
Shanel Poole – Vice Chair Woman of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males
Dr. Virginia Caine – Director for Marion County Public Health Department

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close