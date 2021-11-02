Ericaism: Making Plans In Subject To The Father [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Many believers understand that a day will come when you stand before God, therefore every decision you make until that glorious day comes should be made with Him in mind. Today’s Ericaism speaks towards always making God a part of your plans, even taking the time to ask Him directly what path to head towards in life. Before thinking about what you want, always remember what God needs!
