Rev. Al Sharpton Gives Us His Political Take On Biden, Defunding Police & Voting Rights

Today is Election Day Tuesday, where many are headed out to the polls to make their voices be heard in the local elections happening across the nation.

We were honored to have Reverend Al Sharpton on the show today to remind the Get Up! church just how important it is to get involved in your local politics, in addition to giving a few other political takes on President Biden, defunding the police and the Anti-Lynching bill.

Voting allows you to keep yourself represented and empowered as Rev Al put it to Erica and GRIFF. Whether you make it at the crack of dawn when polls opened or find yourself still en route to cast one of the final ballots, the effort to get out there and vote towards your community’s benefit is what makes all the difference.

Take a minute to let Reverend Al Sharpton provide a reminder on the power of voting in his exclusive interview on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

 

Photos
Close