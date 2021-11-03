Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Inspirational Lifestyles: Living Beyond Your Feelings

Living Beyond Your Feelings 

On any given day, we may feel good or bad, happy or sad, excited or discouraged, and a thousand other things. Although feelings can be very strong and demanding, we do not have to let them rule our lives.

We can learn to manage our emotions rather than allowing them to manage us. This has been one of the most important biblical truths I have learned in my journey with God. It has also been one that allows me to consistently enjoy my life.

If we have to wait to see how we feel before we know if we can enjoy the day, then we are giving feelings control over us. But thankfully, we have free will and can make decisions that are not based on feelings. If we are willing to make right choices regardless of how we feel, God will always be faithful to give us the strength to do so.

Prayer of Thanks: Father, I thank You that I no longer have to let my feelings control me. I am so grateful that I don’t have to wait to see how I feel every day before I know how to act. With Your help, I am going to live beyond my feelings—I’m going to live the joy-filled life Jesus came to give me.

Scripture Reference:

2 Corinthians 12:10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.

About Joyce Meyer Ministries: https://www.joycemeyer.org/

Inspirational Lifestyles: Living Beyond Your Feelings  was originally published on praisedc.com

