PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Geno Birthday Block Party This Saturday Nov. 6th 8PM – 3AM

Featured: Staring the DOWNSTOKE BAND Free Buffett from Barbeque Heaven Music by Cheech Beats Damon Karl DJ Gemini Alaina Renae The Beat Indy Thomas Griffin Dj Hugo Buttaman

More info here: http://djgeno.net/events/charlie-wilson/

Phone Guest: Geno Shelton (Concert Promoter, Radio & TV Personality)

Also On AM 1310: The Light: