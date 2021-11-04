Community Connection
Don Giovanni – The Tarkington // Nov 5 – Nov 7 Indianapolis Opera Opera Star Baritone Eric McKeever Has The Title Role of Don Giovanni

A Center Presents Event
Don Giovanni – The Tarkington // Nov 5 – Nov 7 Indianapolis Opera
Opera Star Baritone Eric McKeever Has The Title Role of Don Giovanni
Dates/Times:
November 5, 2021 at 7:30pm
November 6, 2021 at 7:30pm
November 7, 2021 at 3:00pm
About The Opera:
“Based on the legend of Don Juan, Don Giovanni is a story of power, pleasure, violence, justice, and the result of their many consequences. Though this will be a traditionally-set production, this material is still exceedingly relevant today in the #MeToo era, where more and more women are empowered to stand up against abuse, just as Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina go up against the charming sociopath who is Don Giovanni. Librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte’s adaptation of the text combines elements of drama, comedy, and the supernatural to make Don Giovanni the height of dramma giocoso – a unique composite of comic opera with a dark underside. This opera’s importance and relevance even today still speak about authority, social classes, and male power and control over women. African American baritone Eric McKeever from the Lyric Opera of Chicago will star in the title role, alongside Metropolitan Opera soprano Kirsten Chambers, starring as Donna Anna. The production will be sung in Italian with projected English supertitles.”

