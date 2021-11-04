CLOSE
Community Connection Thursday November 4th 2021
DJ Geno Birthday Block Party
This Saturday Nov. 6th 8PM – 3AM
Featured:
Staring the DOWNSTOKE BAND
Free Buffett from Barbeque Heaven
Music by Cheech Beats
Damon Karl
DJ Gemini
Alaina Renae
The Beat Indy
Thomas Griffin
Dj Hugo Buttaman
More info here:
Phone Guest:
Geno Shelton (Concert Promoter, Radio & TV Personality)
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For This Week’s Sports Segment On Community Connection!
More Info On The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/
Don Giovanni – The Tarkington // Nov 5 – Nov 7 Indianapolis Opera
Opera Star Baritone Eric McKeever Has The Title Role of Don Giovanni
Dates/Times:
November 5, 2021 at 7:30pm
November 6, 2021 at 7:30pm
November 7, 2021 at 3:00pm
About The Opera:
“Based on the legend of Don Juan, Don Giovanni is a story of power, pleasure, violence, justice, and the result of their many consequences. Though this will be a traditionally-set production, this material is still exceedingly relevant today in the #MeToo era, where more and more women are empowered to stand up against abuse, just as Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina go up against the charming sociopath who is Don Giovanni. Librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte’s adaptation of the text combines elements of drama, comedy, and the supernatural to make Don Giovanni the height of dramma giocoso – a unique composite of comic opera with a dark underside. This opera’s importance and relevance even today still speak about authority, social classes, and male power and control over women. African American baritone Eric McKeever from the Lyric Opera of Chicago will star in the title role, alongside Metropolitan Opera soprano Kirsten Chambers, starring as Donna Anna. The production will be sung in Italian with projected English supertitles.”
COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children ages 5-11.
Head Of The Marion County Health Department Dr. Virginia Caine Joined Us To Explain The News.
Click Here For More Info On Children Ages 5-11 And Getting Vaccinated: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html?fbclid=IwAR1Smwc4C1oJOaQq10D_3PHBUQfNG5FACkJT9TJkjU5s5El8JmgSdlsxGgA
To make an appointment at a vaccination location near you, or if you have questions about the vaccine, please visit http://OurShot.IN.gov.
Also On AM 1310: The Light: