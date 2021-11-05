Community Connection Friday November 5th 2021

Retired IPS Teacher and Youth Education Advocate John Loflin Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Our listeners called in with their comments/concerns in regards to our children’s educations!

Phone Guest: John Loflin – Retired IPS Teach, Youth Education Advocate

Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. 50th Anniversary Telethon! This Sunday Nov. 7th from 1PM – 3PM on WHMB 40 Step Up To The Plate Promo Here Courtesy of WHMB40: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5Ldl3cdTOE Phone Guests: Stephanie Sanders – Former CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation Stephan Sanders – CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation Kelly Vaughn – Mozel Sanders Foundation

