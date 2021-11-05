Community Connection
Community Connection Friday November 5th 2021

Community Connection Friday November 5th 2021

 

Retired IPS Teacher and Youth Education Advocate John Loflin Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Our listeners called in with their comments/concerns in regards to our children’s educations!
Phone Guest:
John Loflin – Retired IPS Teach, Youth Education Advocate

Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. 50th Anniversary Telethon!

This Sunday Nov. 7th from 1PM – 3PM on WHMB40

Step Up To The Plate

Promo Here Courtesy of WHMB40:
Phone Guests:
Stephanie Sanders – Former CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation
Stephan Sanders – CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation
Kelly Vaughn – Mozel Sanders Foundation

Photos
Close