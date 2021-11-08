Community Connection
Child Advocates Inc. Joins Us To Explain Their 2021 Clifton Larsen Allen (CLA) Report And What That Means For The City Cancelling Their Contract.

Child Advocates Inc. Joins Us To Explain Their 2021 Clifton Larsen Allen (CLA) Report And What That Means For The City Cancelling Their Contract.

“Independent auditor, Clifton Larsen Allen (CLA), conducted a forensic audit and determined that Child Advocates was in full compliance with its contract with the City of Indianapolis as the CASA (court-appointed special advocate) agency for children in Marion County.”
 
 
Phone Guest:
Cindy Booth – CEO Child Advocates
Donna Walker – Co-Founder, Educational Liaisons for Child Advocates

