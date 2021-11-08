Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Power Of Words

Get Up Erica
Whether delivered to someone else or used as personal affirmations, we all know that words can pack powerful meaning when articulated the right way.

To start off our week in “Wake Up & Win” mantras, Dr. Willie Jolley gives a quick reminder on how you can make positive change just by speaking it into existence.

From “sweet talking” yourself into a positive mindset or simply having private conversations with God to get you through any obstacle, there’s nothing more important than the strength of your own voice and using it to always speak positivity into the world.

Learn about the power of words in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

