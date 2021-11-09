PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Councillor Maggie A. Lewis of District 10 Joins Us Live To Go Over Last Night’s City County Council Meeting.

• The Indianapolis City-County Council approved a proposal last night to allocate nearly $3 million in additional funds for Indianapolis Parks and Recreation.

• The money will be used, in part, to purchase land that will increase the footprint of numerous Indianapolis parks and trails. District 14 Councillor LaKeisha Jackson said the investment in her district is welcome.

• District 15 Councillor Jessica McCormick said the land will become a trailhead.

• The council also passed a special resolution supporting federal legislation to provide health care for all.

More Info Here: https://www.wfyi.org/news/articles/council-votes

Also On AM 1310: The Light: