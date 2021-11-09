CLOSE
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) North District Joins Us Live On Community Connection. IMPD Northwest District
Their team coordinated training for clergy regarding use of force so we thought it would be something good to discuss.
They join us to discuss a number of topics, such as gun violence, homocides, Indianapolis as a whole, and more!
Call in with your questions and concerns at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy
Phone Guests:
Commander Michael Wolley – IMPD North District Commander
Sgt. Vincent Stewart – North District Sgt.
Jerome Harrison – IMPD Patroll Officer
