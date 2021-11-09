Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) North District Joins Us Live On Community Connection. IMPD Northwest District

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) North District Joins Us Live On Community Connection. IMPD Northwest District
Their team coordinated training for clergy regarding use of force so we thought it would be something good to discuss.
They join us to discuss a number of topics, such as gun violence, homocides, Indianapolis as a whole, and more!
Call in with your questions and concerns at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy
Phone Guests:
Commander Michael Wolley – IMPD North District Commander
Sgt. Vincent Stewart – North District Sgt.
Jerome Harrison – IMPD Patroll Officer

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close