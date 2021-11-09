PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) North District Joins Us Live On Community Connection. IMPD Northwest District

Their team coordinated training for clergy regarding use of force so we thought it would be something good to discuss.

They join us to discuss a number of topics, such as gun violence, homocides, Indianapolis as a whole, and more!

Phone Guests: Commander Michael Wolley – IMPD North District Commander

Sgt. Vincent Stewart – North District Sgt.

Jerome Harrison – IMPD Patroll Officer

