Community Connection Tuesday November 9th 2021

Councillor Maggie A. Lewis of District 10 Joined Us Live To Go Over Last Night’s City County Council Meeting.

• The Indianapolis City-County Council approved a proposal last night to allocate nearly $3 million in additional funds for Indianapolis Parks and Recreation.

• The money will be used, in part, to purchase land that will increase the footprint of numerous Indianapolis parks and trails. District 14 Councillor LaKeisha Jackson said the investment in her district is welcome.

• District 15 Councillor Jessica McCormick said the land will become a trailhead.

• The council also passed a special resolution supporting federal legislation to provide health care for all.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) North District Joined Us Live On Community Connection. IMPD Northwest District Their team coordinated training for clergy regarding use of force so we thought it would be something good to discuss. They joined us to discuss a number of topics, such as gun violence, homicides, Indianapolis as a whole, and more! Phone Guests: Commander Michael Wolley – IMPD North District Commander Sgt. Vincent Stewart – North District Sgt. Jerome Harrison – IMPD Patroll Officer https://www.facebook.com/NorthDistrictIMPD

