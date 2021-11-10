Indy
Brownsburg Schools Removing Mask Mandate Dec. 20

by: Josh Doering
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 / 09:30 PM EST / Updated: Nov 8, 2021 / 11:16 PM EST

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg Schools will remove its mask mandate for all students Dec. 20 after a vote by the Board of School Trustees, Superintendent Jim Snapp announced Monday.

That is the beginning of the district’s winter break.

Removing the mandate Dec. 20 allows students ages 5-11 who chose to get the vaccine to be fully vaccinated when classes resume Jan. 4.

The district reported nine new positive cases in its most recent update.

 

WISHTV

Photos
Close