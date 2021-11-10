Brownsburg Schools Removing Mask Mandate Dec. 20

CLOSE
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg Schools will remove its mask mandate for all students Dec. 20 after a vote by the Board of School Trustees, Superintendent Jim Snapp announced Monday.
That is the beginning of the district’s winter break.
Removing the mandate Dec. 20 allows students ages 5-11 who chose to get the vaccine to be fully vaccinated when classes resume Jan. 4.
The district reported nine new positive cases in its most recent update.
Source: WISHTV
