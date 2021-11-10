9-Year-Old Child Among Those Critically Injured in Astroworld Crowd Surge

Travis Scott’s Astrowold music festival ended in tragedy on Nov. 5 after eight lives were claimed during the deadly crowd surging incident. As Scott, a six-time Grammy-award-winning rapper took the stage shortly after 9 pm, witnesses told CNN that excited crowd-goers pushed towards the front of the stage.
Nine-year-old Ezra Blount was one of several victims critically injured during the frightening incident. His grandfather, Bernon Blount, said that he’s still in a medically induced coma after being trampled during the deadly surge. The young boy attended the concert with his father Treston Blount. Bernon told CNN that Ezra was enjoying the concert from the comfort of his dad’s shoulders in order to avoid the large crowd, but as Travis took the stage, people struggled to push past Treston, squeezing him into the rowdy flock of festival-goers and eventually causing him to pass out.
“All the people pushed in and he could not breathe so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure that was being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd,” Bernon explained of the harrowing ordeal.
When Treston regained consciousness, he was shocked to find Ezra gone. He searched for his son in panic, only to discover hours later that another festival attendee had already admitted Ezra to Texas Children’s Hospital where he lie fighting for his life.
“He had cardiac arrest which damaged his heart,” Bernon said of Ezra’s injuries in an interview with CNN. “He has damage to the liver, his lungs … and on top of that, he has swelling on his brain.”
Ezra’s aunt Taylor Blount told reporters during an emotional interview with “The Today Show” that despite his difficult injuries, Ezra is still managing to hold on. “He’s made it very far. The doctor the first day told us that he wasn’t expected to make it after the day, but it’s how many days after, so I know he’s fighting in there,” Taylor said. “Having more security, having exits. A lot of things that could have prevented that. It’s really no excuse for it. It’s a lot of disappointment because it could have been prevented,” she added.
Several concertgoers have filed nearly 17 lawsuits demanding for Scott and the festival’s organizers Scoremore and Live Nation to take accountability for the travesty. USA Today noted that the suits allege all three parties of gross negligence with each seeking over $1 million in damages. Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump will be representing Ezra’s family in addition to a few other victims.
“The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him — a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival,” Crump said in a statement.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Ezra’s medical expenses.
See Also:
Travis Scott May Have Been Warned About Safety Concerns Ahead Of Astroworld Festival Tragedy
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
1. Herbert Alford
1 of 15
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021
2. Walter Forbes
2 of 15
“I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU— The Innocence Project (@innocence) December 14, 2020
3. Termaine Joseph Hicks
3 of 15
An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) December 18, 2020
4. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers
4 of 15
After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj— Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) April 5, 2019
5. Calvin BrightSource:WUSA9 5 of 15
6. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington
6 of 15
Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi— Courier-Post (@cpsj) February 4, 2020
7. Theophalis Wilson
7 of 15
Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 22, 2020
8. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart
8 of 15
And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB— Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019
9. Deandre Charles
9 of 15
@KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF— Natalia Zea (@nataliazea4) December 9, 2015
10. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise
10 of 15
Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019
11. Anthony Ray Hinton
11 of 15
Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine.— City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) October 4, 2019
Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb
12. Lamar Johnson
12 of 15
Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO— John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 19, 2017
13. Wilbert Jones
13 of 15
Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 15, 2017
14. Xavier DavisSource:Courtesy of Xavier Davis 14 of 15
15. Huwe Burton
15 of 15
2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y— Exoneration Registry (@exonerationlist) February 4, 2019
9-Year-Old Child Among Those Critically Injured in Astroworld Crowd Surge was originally published on newsone.com