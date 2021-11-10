CLOSE
FREE New Beginnings Computer Training, LLC
Providing Hoosiers the hands on computer training to launch a new career, grow their careers, or make a change!
Also a VRRAP VA Program Cyber Security Training for Veterans!
Programs Available For:
Information Technology
Programming
Business Software
What Makes Them Different?:
Small Class Sizes
Flexible Schedules
Fast Training
Job Placement Support
More Info Here:
Phone Guest:
Paul Kelley – CEO, New Beginnings Computer Training
Ben Beadman – VeteranTeacher At New Beginnings Computer Training
Also On AM 1310: The Light: