Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Wednesday November 10th 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday November 10th 2021

 

FREE New Beginnings Computer Training, LLC

Providing Hoosiers the hands on computer training to launch a new career, grow their careers, or make a change!

Also a VRRAP VA Program Cyber Security Training for Veterans!

Programs Available For:
Information Technology
Programming
Business Software
What Makes Them Different?:
Small Class Sizes
Flexible Schedules
Fast Training
Job Placement Support
More Info Here:
Phone Guest:
Paul Kelley – CEO, New Beginnings Computer Training
Ben Beadman – VeteranTeacher At New Beginnings Computer Training

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close