Community Connection Wednesday November 10th 2021

FREE New Beginnings Computer Training, LLC Providing Hoosiers the hands on computer training to launch a new career, grow their careers, or make a change!

Also a VRRAP VA Program Cyber Security Training for Veterans!

Programs Available For: Information Technology Programming Business Software

What Makes Them Different?: Small Class Sizes Flexible Schedules Fast Training Job Placement Support

More Info Here: https://nbct.tech/

Phone Guest: Paul Kelley – CEO, New Beginnings Computer Training Ben Beadman – VeteranTeacher At New Beginnings Computer Training

