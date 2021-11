Community Connection Thursday November 11th 2021

Community Connection Says Thank You To All Our Veterans!

Today on Community Connection we will be speaking to Curtis Godfrey of NABVETS Commander of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Chapter #0133

The Chapter meets the 4th Saturday each month

Contact: P. O. Box 2698 Indianapolis, IN 46206 (317) 340-3733 fsfc.cgodfrey2@yahoo.com

