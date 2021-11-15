PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Singer Chico Debarge has found himself in trouble with the law again.

According to TMZ, the “Iggin’ Me” singer was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia last week (November 6). Reports say police were called after a man was “causing a disturbance” inside of a motor home. Authorities would find Debarge inside of the motor home with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Also, the registration of the motor home was expired for over six months.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Debarge has a long history of drug abuse issues. In early 2021, Chico was arrested for drug possession, DUI, and false impersonation for telling police he was his brother, James Debarge. In the early 90s, Chico spent time in jail on drug trafficking charges.

In April 2020, Chico’s Son Dontae was murdered in Los Angeles.

We pray that Chico receives the help he needs.

Source | TMZ

RELATED: Tommy DeBarge Of R&B Group Switch Passes Away At 64

RELATED: Top Of The Morning: There’s A Lot We Don’t Know About Bobby DeBarge

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession, Motorhome Impounded was originally published on blackamericaweb.com