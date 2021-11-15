Celebrity News
Chico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession, Motorhome Impounded

MBK's R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge - November 10, 2003

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Singer Chico Debarge has found himself in trouble with the law again.

According to TMZ, the “Iggin’ Me” singer was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia last week (November 6). Reports say police were called after a man was “causing a disturbance” inside of a motor home. Authorities would find Debarge inside of the motor home with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Also, the registration of the motor home was expired for over six months.

Debarge has a long history of drug abuse issues. In early 2021, Chico was arrested for drug possession, DUI, and false impersonation for telling police he was his brother, James Debarge. In the early 90s, Chico spent time in jail on drug trafficking charges.

In April 2020, Chico’s Son Dontae was murdered in Los Angeles.

We pray that Chico receives the help he needs.

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, son of singer Chico DeBarge, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles at the age of 35 years old. According to a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by EURweb.com: “Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD.  There is no suspect information.  The victim is homeless.  It is unknown if it is gang-related.” LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. There are no suspects being reported at this time, however the murder is being investigated. Dontae is the son of Andrea Bordenave and Chico DeBarge. The couple shares other children: Chicoco, Emmanuelle, Cheyanne and Abrielle. Chico DeBarge is a singer most notable for his ’80s hit “Talk to Me” as well as being the younger brother of the group DeBarge, a recording group composed of several members of the DeBarge family. READ ALSO: Chico DeBarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges We will be keeping the members of the DeBarge family uplifted in our prayers.

 

