Don’t miss this discussion on Women’s Mental Health, how to take care of yourself if you’re struggling, how to help people you love healthy, and practices to keep yourself mentally healthy with Dr. Heather Fretwell with the Saundra Eskenazi Mental Health Center.

Hosted by: Tina Cosby

Celebrate Your Health Ladies and Take Care of Yourself | Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Expo was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: