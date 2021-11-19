Inspirational Lifestyles: Habits of A Thankful Heart – Your Source of Security

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Your Source of Security

Conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ . . . contending as one man for the faith of the gospel without being frightened in any way. (Philippians 1:27)

Each day the newspaper gives us new reasons to be anxious: war, terrorism, economic troubles. When it seems like everything we have is threatened, it’s hard to be thankful.

We experience anxiety when we locate our security in something other than the love of Christ. Anxiety can warp our sense of perspective, making us fearful, bitter, and even angry at God. Anxiety is more than unpleasant; it’s spiritually dangerous. When we feel it, it is time for ruthless self-examination.

Paul is waiting for an audience with Caesar that will determine whether he is freed or executed. It seems like an intolerably frightening situation. But Paul’s words reveal tremendous poise: “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain” (v. 21). Essentially, Paul says, whether I live or die is no longer important to me. What matters is whether or not I am serving Christ.

What is the source of Paul’s assurance? Paul knows that nothing can separate him from the ultimate source of security: his identity in Christ. In Christ, even the most frightening circumstances do not have final power over us.

Reflect: Are you rooting your security in something that will not last—your job, your money, your family?

Scripture:

Philippians 1:19-30 For I know that this shall turn to my salvation through your prayer, and the supply of the Spirit of Jesus Christ, 20 according to my earnest expectation and my hope, that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but that with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life, or by death.

21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. 22 But if I live in the flesh, this is the fruit of my labour: yet what I shall choose I wot not. 23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better: 24 nevertheless to abide in the flesh is more needful for you. 25 And having this confidence, I know that I shall abide and continue with you all for your furtherance and joy of faith; 26 that your rejoicing may be more abundant in Jesus Christ for me by my coming to you again.

27 Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel; 28 and in nothing terrified by your adversaries: which is to them an evident token of perdition, but to you of salvation, and that of God. 29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake; 30 having the same conflict which ye saw in me, and now hear to be in me.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Habits of A Thankful Heart – Your Source of Security was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: