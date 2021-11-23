Civil Rights & Social Justice
Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four Were Finally Exonerated 72 Years After Being Wrongfully Accused Of Raping A White Woman

The move is a rare correction of a Jim Crow-era injustice.

Seventy-two years after four Black Men were accused of raping a white woman in Florida, a state circuit court judge issued a ruling clearing them of the alleged crime. The move is a rare correction of a Jim Crow-era injustice.

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping a young white woman at gunpoint when she was driving home from a dance with her husband. Collectively known as the Groveland Four, the men ranged in age from 16 to 26. 

Being accused of violating a white woman Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas, never stood a chance in a system that conspired with white vigilantes. An NBC News report detailed the violent backlash on the local Black community. Mobs of white men set out on the Black community. 

Two of the men were killed before they could ever stand trial. Reports indicate that Thomas was shot over 400 times not long after the allegation surfaced. Irvin was killed by the local sheriff while being transported after winning an appeal in 1951. 

A review of the evidence suggests officials possibly fabricated evidence against the men, including a pair of pants that allegedly had semen on the front but was never tested. Tests in September revealed no evidence of semen. 

Monday’s decision is the latest step at atonement for the state. News reports indicate the state legislature issued an apology and recommended the four men be exonerated in 2017. As previously reported by NewsOne, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a posthumous pardon of the four men back in 2019.  

A monument honoring the men was unveiled in February 2020.

Author Gilbert King who wrote a book in 2012 about the case, praised the decision, calling the original sin an “abomination of justice.”

According to the Associated Press, a grandson of the prosecutor involved in the original case provided evidence that the officials knew there had not been a rape. Letters from 1971 were said to contain evidence of a conspiracy by the sheriff to cover up an illegal gambling operation. (Read the full article here). 

The horrific attack on the Black community of Groveland is another example of the endemic nature of white vigilante violence at times encouraged by local law enforcement.   

“It’s a phenomenal final chapter, but the last page of the chapter is the one I like the most, it has only two words on it, “the end. The end,” Beverly Robinson, a relative of Shepherd, said in an interview with WFTV. “Decades of suffering.” 

UPDATED: 1:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 17, 2021 -- It is a story that mirrors that of far too many Black men: being convicted for crimes they never actually committed. What seemingly happens at a far lower rate is their exonerations. But that trend has picked up in recent months, including on Wednesday when the Manhattan District Attorney's Office moved to formally exonerate two of the men convicted in the assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X. MORE: New Evidence Regarding Malcolm X’s Assassination Names NYPD, FBI As Co-Conspirators Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, formerly known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, respectively, are expected to be cleared for the 1965 murder following a nearly two-year investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, according to a report from the New York Times, which broke the news on Wednesday. [caption id="attachment_4249519" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Norman 3X Butler, far right, is pictured at the Bathgate Ave. police station in Bronx, New York, on Jan. 7, 1965. | Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty[/caption] The DA's investigation uncovered evidence that "prosecutors and two of the nation’s premier law enforcement agencies — the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department — had withheld key evidence that, had it been turned over, would likely have led to the men’s acquittal," the Times reported. [caption id="attachment_4249520" align="alignnone" width="1010"] Thomas 15X Johnson, center, arrives March 3, 1965, at a police station to be booked on a charge of homicide for the assassination of Malcolm X. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] The move to exonerate the two men came months after new evidence in Malcolm X's assassination that implicated both the FBI and the NYPD. Malcolm X's daughters held a press conference back in February to release a deathbed confession letter from Ray Wood, who worked as an undercover police officer at the time of the assassination on Feb. 21, 1965. Wood admitted in the letter to abetting the FBI and NYPD in assassinating Malcolm X. The letter was written in January of 2011. Woods' allegations echo theories raised in the 2020 Netflix documentary, “Who Killed Malcolm X?” which prompted the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to review the case with the possibility to reopen it if leads proved sufficient. The docu-series followed Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, an activist and self-trained investigator who dedicated his life work to solving the civil rights icon’s murder. In the documentary, Muhammad interviews several important figures involved in the investigation, explores different conspiracy theories including possible federal and state law enforcement involvement. Muhammad also attempts to explore an accusation that Malcolm X’s alleged killer was a Newark community leader who worshipped at a local Mosque. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office did not say who was actually responsible for Malcolm X's assassination, for which three men were jailed. Talmadge Hayer – later known as Mujahid Abdul Halim – admitted he took part in the murder, while Aziz and Islam maintained their innocence. Aziz was released on parole in 1985; Islam was released in 1987 but died in 2009; Halim was released in 2010. The list of Black men, women and teens who have faced wrongful convictions from prosecutors after being unjustly arrested and accused by corrupt police officers is far too long. See below for more.

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four Were Finally Exonerated 72 Years After Being Wrongfully Accused Of Raping A White Woman  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
