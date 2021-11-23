Community Connection Tuesday November 23rd 2021

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Matthew Steward of the Steward Speakers Series Hosted Today’s Community Connection With A Great Lineup Of Guests!

More Information on the Steward Speaker Series: https://www.stewardspeakers.org/

Guests: IMPD Chief Randall Taylor – IMPD News

Kimberly Bostic – Steward Speakers, Inc Board Chairwoman and Starfish Initiative ‘s President and CEO

Vernon Williams IUPUI Communication and Engagement Strategis

Sergeant Larry Adkins Executive Assistant to Commander Ida Williams Community Engagement and Outreach Bureau IMPD

