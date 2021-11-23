Community Connection Tuesday November 23rd 2021

Community Connection
Matthew Steward of the Steward Speakers Series Hosted Today’s Community Connection With A Great Lineup Of Guests!

More Information on the Steward Speaker Series:
Guests:
IMPD Chief Randall Taylor – IMPD News
Kimberly Bostic – Steward Speakers, Inc
Board Chairwoman and Starfish Initiative‘s President and CEO
Vernon Williams IUPUI Communication and Engagement Strategis
Sergeant Larry Adkins Executive Assistant to Commander Ida Williams
Community Engagement and Outreach Bureau
IMPD

