Pastor Mike Jr. Tells How Cee-Lo Green Inspired His New Single “Amazing” | Get Up Exclusive

Five-time Stellar Award-Winning Artist Pastor Mike Jr. stepped into the Get Up! Church to premiere his new single “Amazing.” The Birmingham, Alabama-born artist talks about how Hip-Hop artist Cee-Lo Green inspired the new single with Erica and GRIFF.

PMJ also dispelled rumors that he will leave the pulpit to become a full-time Gospel Artist. We need more men like Pastor Mike in the pulpit!

