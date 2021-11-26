The Group Fire Bring Their New Single “Fix It” To The Artist Spotlight | Get Up! Exclusive

Get Up Erica
Gospel quintet The Group Fire stopped by the Get Up! Chuch to talk about their brand new single “Fix it.”  The Newark, New Jersey singers have drawn comparisons to groups like Gospel legends Commissioned and 21:03 along with R&B groups like Jodeci and The Jacksons.

The young singers break down the meaning of the single and their new project where you will hear some brand new sounds from Reggae and even country! Check them out in the artist spotlight!

