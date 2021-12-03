Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Plumber Finds Cash, Checks Hidden In Wall Of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Years After $600K Burglary

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Five hundred envelopes of checks and cash were discovered by a plumber behind a loose toilet at Lakewood Church on November 10, adding another layer to a 2014 story where someone burglarized $600,000 from the church.

A local Houston morning show caller relayed the information about the discovery, shocked at the findings.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the caller said. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

Inside the envelopes? Cash and plenty of checks. The plumber decided to inform his supervisor of the discovery.

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,” he added.

The news of the discovery comes after it was reported that the Houston Police Department has yet to close the now seven-year-old case regarding the missing $600,000. It’s unclear how much money was found in the wall, but a Lakewood representative confirmed the discovery of the funds during repairs.

RELATED: Lakewood Church Under Fire After Reportedly Accepting $4.4M PPP Loan

RELATED: 10 Power Messages From Joel Osteen For Spiritual Growth

Plumber Finds Cash, Checks Hidden In Wall Of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Years After $600K Burglary  was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close