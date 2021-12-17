Get Up Erica
Pastor Mike Jr. Explains Why He Feels Kanye West Shouldn’t Be Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist Of 2021

The news has been making headlines for over a week now, but Pastor Mike Jr. is not pleased in the least bit with Kanye West being named by Billboard as Top Gospel Artist of 2021.

We had the chance to speak with Rock City Church’s head honcho about his disagreement with the decision, and you might be surprised with the argument he makes between those who simply make gospel music and the ones that live by it in their everyday lives.

It’s worth noting that Pastor Mike Jr. gave Ye the utmost respect in terms of his influence in music overall, but his main issue is that Billboard’s decision isn’t valid because the DONDA album doesn’t match up with traditional gospel music. He backs his opinion up with some understandable facts, even giving a shoutout to Erica for being a pioneer during her Mary Mary days, and goes further into explaining his point that makes more and more sense as he speaks.

Listen to Pastor Mike Jr.’s interview on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below and let us know whether or not you agree with his criticism of Kanye West being named the Top Gospel Artist of 2021 by Billboard:

 

