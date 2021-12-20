Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Antonio Lipscomb Is Today’s Guest Host On Community Connection!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
May be an image of 1 person and beard
.
Antonio Lipscomb Is Today’s Guest Host On Community Connection! Call In And Join The Conversation At 317-239-1310!
Antonio is a great impact to our community and contributes in many ways:
Pastor At Community Church Indy:
Minority Contractors Collaboration (START YOUR CONSTRUCTION TRAINING TODAY!) – https://mccindiana.org/?fbclid=IwAR11YM0cur1pncRo1D-Ti4z8C11YiUeyEJCL1iwlY6xiVEPTmtjAu4VuHlA
Indiana Re-Entry:
Next Level Academies:
And More!

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close