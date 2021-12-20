PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

. Antonio Lipscomb Is Today’s Guest Host On Community Connection! Call In And Join The Conversation At 317-239-1310!

Antonio is a great impact to our community and contributes in many ways:

Pastor At Community Church Indy: https://www.communitychurchindy.org/

https://www.facebook.com/Love-Life-outreach-Vocational-Training-435295050153761 Love Life Outreach Vocational Training –

Minority Contractors Collaboration (START YOUR CONSTRUCTION TRAINING TODAY!) – https://mccindiana.org/?fbclid=IwAR11YM0cur1pncRo1D-Ti4z8C11YiUeyEJCL1iwlY6xiVEPTmtjAu4VuHlA

Next Level Academies: https://nextlevelacademies.org/contact-us

And More!

