Sports
HomeSports

Bowie State Is The Real HBCU College Football National Champion

If we are judging every HBCU program, then Bowie State should be the champions. They were the best pound-for-pound HBCU program this season.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 18 Cricket Celebration Bowl - South Carolina State v Jackson State

South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive lineman Naejuan Barber (95), Nathaniel Wilcox (57), receiver Javeon Walker (85) and linebacker Adonis Davis (38) hold a champions sign after beating the Jackson State Tigers in the Cricket Celebration Bowl college football game between the Jackson State Tigers and South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The HBCU football community was in an uproar this weekend following the 31-10 beat down that South Carolina State gave Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl

The game stirred up conversation across Twitter and from multiple schools about who should be the Black College Football national champions.

South Carolina State obviously won the game that is supposed to be branded as the HBCU National Championship but many around the country weren’t giving them their respect because of their early-season losses to SWAC opponents like Florida A&M, and Alabama A&M. They also lost to HBCU foe North Carolina A&T who is now in the Big South Conference.

I’ve seen arguments from all over the place about who should be considered the 2021 Black College Football national champions.

Frankly, I don’t understand how FAMU even has an argument to be the HBCU national champions. They didn’t even win their division let alone their conference. The one point that they have is the fact they beat South Carolina State earlier in the season. But who knows what the outcome would have been if the Rattlers and Bulldogs played right now? It’s not out of the ordinary for the Celebration Bowl winner to have HBCU losses on its resume. It’s actually happened a few times since the event began in 2015.

The agreement between the SWAC and MEAC to play the Celebration Bowl leaves little interpretation for a Division one HBCU champion because the winner of the game assumes the crown.

However, where the conversation gets interesting is when you start to discuss which team had the best season and open it up to different levels of football. The Division II Bowie State Bulldogs had arguably the best season of any HBCU program. The squad won 12 games, went undefeated in their conference, and went further in the division two playoffs than any other team in school history.

The only reason that some people won’t acknowledge the fact that Bowie State should be the overall HBCU National Champions is because they are a division two team. But what if we started looking at HBCU football in the same way we look at boxing?

Nowadays people don’t hold it against boxers that fought in lighter weight classes. They celebrate their accomplishments in the ring because of their dominance against the people who were in front of them. The HBCU community should do the same for Bowie State.

We can all recognize greatness when we see it and we should award it accordingly. If we are judging every HBCU program, then Bowie State should be the champions. They were the best pound-for-pound HBCU program this season.

Their resume speaks for itself. Let’s get them the respect they deserve.

SEE ALSO:

Top College Football Recruit Travis Hunter Chooses Jackson State University In Dramatic Fashion

Shedeur Sanders Could Grow Into The Superstar That HBCU Sports Needs

HBCU alumni composite pic

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

21 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

Continue reading Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 4, 2021: The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2021, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are -- and have been for a long time -- the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

Bowie State Is The Real HBCU College Football National Champion  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close