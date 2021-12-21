Beauty
Dozens of Procter & Gamble Hair Products Recalled For Including A Cancer-Causing Chemical

Dozens of Procter & Gamble hair products have been recalled from retail shelves after a cancer-causing chemical was discovered in aerosol sprays, dry shampoos and conditioners.

Procter & Gamble is set to recall more than 30 haircare products, according to a report published by CNN.com today. The report states that the haircare giant is recalling aerosol spray and dry shampoos and conditioners, warning that the products could have the cancer-causing agent, benzene.

The products affected in this recall include assorted Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice, and Aussie products, making this P&G’s second recall within a month. A full list of recalled products is available on the company’s website, which also includes each product’s production code numbers affected by the recall.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” a notice explaining the recall said. To aid in the recall, retailers have been told to remove the products from shelves.
Additionally, P&G wants those who have purchased the affected products to throw them away, regardless of if the products were sold in stores across the United States or online. For those who have purchased the affected products and are forced to throw them out, the company is said to be offering full refunds, and customers can contact a hotline at 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm ET, or fill out an online form. 
Dozens of Procter & Gamble Hair Products Recalled For Including A Cancer-Causing Chemical  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

