Current Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. CEO Stephan Sanders and The COO Stephanie Sanders Host Community Connection Today!

May be an image of text that says 'MOZEL "Don't look down on a man, SANDERS FOUNDATION, INC. unless you you're re trying to pick him up."'
“Mozel Sanders Foundation is a non-profit organization, established in 1998, that has been feeding the hungry for over 40 years. Last year, the foundation served over 40,000 hot meals on Thanksgiving Day. The Mozel Sanders Foundation gives hope to the hungry and empowers youth & adults in Central Indiana.”
Learn More About The Mozel Sanders Foundation Here:
contact:
(317) 636-7985

