Current Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. CEO Stephan Sanders and The COO Stephanie Sanders Host Community Connection Today!
“Mozel Sanders Foundation is a non-profit organization, established in 1998, that has been feeding the hungry for over 40 years. Last year, the foundation served over 40,000 hot meals on Thanksgiving Day. The Mozel Sanders Foundation gives hope to the hungry and empowers youth & adults in Central Indiana.”
(317) 636-7985
