Dee Ross Is Our Guest Host On Community Connection For Today!

May be an image of text that says 'ROSS FOUNDATION PEACE IN THE STREETS ISMERIA'
Dee Ross Is Our Guest Host On Community Connection For Today!
About Dee Ross:
Motivational Speaker⭐️Community Actionist⭐️Entrepreneur⭐️Business Consultant⭐️Basketball Trainer
CEO of The Ross Foundation
About the Ross Foundation: “Our mission is to take the community out of survival mode into thriving mode by creating more effective youth programs, repairing our communities, and developing healthy leaders. #BeTheDifference #GetInvolved”

