Augusta Fifth-Graders Give Back To Local Shelter For The Holidays

Two fifth-graders from Augusta, Ga. are living proof that you’re never too young to drive impact in your community. Jordan Wilard and Jordyn Walker wanted to ensure children facing hardships had a glimmer of joy this holiday season, so they hand-delivered gifts to a local shelter, WRDW reported.

The youngsters, presidents of their fifth-grade class at Heritage Academy, pledged to pay it forward and support those in need along their campaign trail. The students stayed true to their word. With support from other scholars at their school, they created care packages for children staying at the Salvation Army Center of Hope Shelter.

The gift boxes encompassed an assortment of toiletries and clothing items, including toothpaste, scarves and socks. The youngsters at the shelter were also gifted with toys and heartfelt letters. The students began fundraising weeks ago to bring the social good project to fruition.

“I feel like God put this on my heart because there are people out there that are less fortunate than we are,” Jordyn said in a statement, according to the news outlet. Jordan added, “Giving is better than receiving and it’s best for us to give more.”

The Center of Hope provides an array of services for those navigating difficult circumstances including emergency overnight shelter, a community soup kitchen and job training. This isn’t the first time the elementary school students have paid it forward. They’ve led projects in the past where they’ve donated clothing and canned goods.

Efforts like the one led by Wilard and Walker are needed as the poverty rate remains a concerning issue in the city of Augusta. Research shows 23.3 percent of the city’s residents live below the poverty line, which was 43 percent higher than the poverty level across the entire state of Georgia.

