Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Mike Chandler Looks To Make His “Black Podcasting” App The New Home For The African-American Consumer | Get Up! Exclusive

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The growth with African-American’s and podcasting have grown tremendously and many are looking to capitalize. While Apple, Spotify, and other companies look to corner our market, Radio Veteran Mike Chandler is looking to create a destination for the Black consumer with his new app. “Black Podcasting” looks to become “a destination for a wide array of podcasts celebrating Black culture and topics of interest.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Chandler talks about his new platform and gives tips on how to start your own podcast. He also gives tips on how to monetize your podcast, and the inspiration to start this new endeavor.

You can learn more at BlackPodcasting.com and on Facebook and Instagram

RELATED: For The Culture Podcast: The History of Gospel Music

RELATED: Jessica Reedy Talks “I Will” & New Podcast With Erica And “GRIFF”| Get Up! Exclusive

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

 

Mike Chandler Looks To Make His “Black Podcasting” App The New Home For The African-American Consumer | Get Up! Exclusive  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close